1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after buying an additional 3,668,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,182,000 after buying an additional 169,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,091,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.24. 2,598,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

