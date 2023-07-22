1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 338.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 634,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

