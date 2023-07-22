1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,678 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.46. 28,982,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,745,162. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

