1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 68,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.23. 70,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,741. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day moving average of $194.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

