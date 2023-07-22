13,323 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 94,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.12.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

