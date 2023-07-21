Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.36 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

