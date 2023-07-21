Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.36 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.
Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
