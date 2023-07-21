ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 50,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Further Reading
