ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 50,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

CNET traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,594. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

