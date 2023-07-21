ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 1,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

Institutional Trading of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,482,000.

About ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

