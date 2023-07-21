ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $529,055.74 and approximately $158.96 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00105174 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00027939 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

