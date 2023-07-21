YUSD Stablecoin Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $217.83 million and $10,541.25 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99921277 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $160.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

