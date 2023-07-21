Yew Poh Leong Sells 2,500 Shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Stock

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) Director Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $14,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yew Poh Leong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $5,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $6,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $10,500.00.

FingerMotion Stock Up 3.2 %

FNGR stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Institutional Trading of FingerMotion

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 17.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FingerMotion by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in FingerMotion in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FingerMotion in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in FingerMotion by 2,420.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of FingerMotion in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

