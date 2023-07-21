Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 266,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,274. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,667 shares of company stock worth $1,220,095 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yelp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yelp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yelp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after buying an additional 39,433 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

