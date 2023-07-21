XYO (XYO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $444,419.35

XYO (XYO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, XYO has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $44.69 million and approximately $444,419.35 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021679 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,807.37 or 1.00059006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00348448 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $652,958.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

