XR Securities LLC Purchases 25,587 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

XR Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.1% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. 1,399,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

