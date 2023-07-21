XR Securities LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $96.52. 794,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.