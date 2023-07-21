WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

WW International stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $610.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

