WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,181 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $38,802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,072,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 852,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 1,385,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.