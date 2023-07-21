WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,209 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,536,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.73 on Friday. 877,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

