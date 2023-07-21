WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,209 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,536,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.73 on Friday. 877,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
- Did CSX Corporation’s Rebound Just Go Off The Rails?
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.