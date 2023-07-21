WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE T traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,380,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,756,805. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

