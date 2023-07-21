WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,736 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.38. 16,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,456. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

