WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 10,875 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public accounts for about 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 870,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

