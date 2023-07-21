WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 86,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 33,432 shares.The stock last traded at $48.25 and had previously closed at $48.16.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

