WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.75

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.75 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 53.13 ($0.69). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 53.13 ($0.69), with a volume of 3,133 shares.

WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.