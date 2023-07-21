WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.75

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.75 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 53.13 ($0.69). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 53.13 ($0.69), with a volume of 3,133 shares.
WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.84.
