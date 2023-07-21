Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

