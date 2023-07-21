Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $47,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

