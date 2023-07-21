Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $187.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $185.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.47 and its 200-day moving average is $180.56.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 111.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

