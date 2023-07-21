Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Holdings Lessened by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,731,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.4 %

WTW stock opened at $232.11 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $197.30 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.67 and its 200-day moving average is $235.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

