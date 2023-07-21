WhiteCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.24 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $17.24 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00310777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020729 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003378 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.