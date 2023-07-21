Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.21

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.50. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 31,626 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a current ratio of 726.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -14.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

