Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

