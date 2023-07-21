Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
