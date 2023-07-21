Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $24,419,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $956,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

