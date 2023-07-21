Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.6 %
Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. 782,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Alliance Bancorporation
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
- Did CSX Corporation’s Rebound Just Go Off The Rails?
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.