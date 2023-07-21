Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.6 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. 782,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,919,000 after acquiring an additional 76,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

