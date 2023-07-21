Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WAL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. 1,131,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,748. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 82.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

