WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.
WesBanco Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WSBCP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $28.60.
About WesBanco
