Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,376 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 970,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

