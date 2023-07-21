Wells Fargo & Company Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $93.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.93.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

