Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $51.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.