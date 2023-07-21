Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

