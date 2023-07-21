Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 8,541 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $95,061.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,741,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEAV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 314,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,192. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $723.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

