Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 8,541 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $95,061.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,741,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $748,359.20.

Shares of WEAV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,192. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $723.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

