Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. 5,539,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,354,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

