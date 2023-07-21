Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases 58,406 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,406 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 10.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,231 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,030,000. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,702,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,381,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 904,559 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.