Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,068 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,251,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $202.43. 3,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $204.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8417 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

