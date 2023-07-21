Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,475,727. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $318.68. The company has a market capitalization of $770.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.09.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

