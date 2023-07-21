Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

