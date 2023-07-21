Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

EOG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

