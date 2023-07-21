Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 728 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

NEE stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. 2,053,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

