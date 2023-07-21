Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 65,554 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,662,199. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

