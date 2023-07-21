Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Sells $33,343.20 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $171.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 39.7% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

