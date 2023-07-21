WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Purchases A$59,930.00 in Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 59,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,930.00 ($40,768.71).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 8,473 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,617.04 ($5,861.93).
- On Friday, June 2nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,753 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,918.80 ($6,747.48).
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 7,419 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,478.35 ($5,087.31).
- On Monday, May 29th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 7,952 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,063.33 ($5,485.26).
- On Thursday, May 25th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 11,159 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,281.75 ($7,674.66).
- On Monday, May 22nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 9,214 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,214.00 ($6,268.03).
- On Friday, May 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,626 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,466.61 ($7,120.14).
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,187 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,932.33 ($6,756.68).
- On Monday, May 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,320 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,753.16 ($10,036.16).
- On Thursday, May 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 21,801 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,037.97 ($14,311.54).
