Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WMT traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $158.59. 1,579,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

